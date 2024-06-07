Benson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Cubs.

Benson provided insurance for the Reds with a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to extend the lead to 8-4. It was the fourth consecutive game with a hit for Benson, who is 6-for-14 with a double, a triple, five RBI and three runs scored during that stretch. The steal was his ninth of the season and first in 22 games. The hit streak raised Benson's average to .214, the highest its been since April 30.