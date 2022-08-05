site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Designated for assignment
Goudeau was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Friday.
Goudeau has been in the minors since early July. He's struggled to a 7.08 ERA in 20.1 major-league innings this season, raising his career ERA to 5.57 in 63 frames.
