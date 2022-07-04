site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Bumped back to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Goudeau was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Goudeau was called up over the weekend, but he did not appear in a game and will head back to the minors for the time being. He will be replaced in Colorado's bullpen by Justin Lawrence.
