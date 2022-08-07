site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Clears waivers
RotoWire Staff
Aug 7, 2022
Rockies outrighted Goudeau to Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday.
He'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers when the Rockies booted him off the 40-man roster earlier in the weekend. Goudeau has turned in a 7.08 ERA and 1.72 WHIP in 20.1 innings out of the Colorado bullpen this season.
