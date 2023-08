Goudeau was released by the Tigers on Thursday.

Goudeau joined the Tigers on a minor-league contract back in February and had struggled to a 7.42 ERA, 1.76 WHIP and 49:31 K:BB through 60.2 innings (14 starts, four relief appearances) this season with Triple-A Toledo. He posted a 7.08 ERA in 20.1 major-league innings for the Rockies in 2022.