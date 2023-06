Goudeau (Achilles) allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings Sunday against Triple-A St. Paul.

Goudeau missed nearly one month while recovering from an Achilles injury, but he's since been reinstated from the 7-day injured list. He's given up one run on two hits and four walks while fanning three in 2.2 frames (two appearances) since his return.