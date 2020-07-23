The Rockies activated Blackmon (not injury related) from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday.
Blackmon was late to summer camp while he completed his quarantine process in his home in Georgia following his positive test for COVID-19 in late June, but his inclusion on the Rockies' 30-man Opening Day roster implies the team is now comfortable with where he stands on the health front. The 34-year-old concluded summer camp by appearing in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday and should be ready to handle an everyday role when the Rockies open the regular season Friday in Texas.
