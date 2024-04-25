Blackmon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.

He'll take a seat while the Padres and Rockies wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. With Blackmon on the bench along with Nolan Jones (back), Jake Cave and Hunter Goodman will occupy the corner-outfield spots, and catcher Elias Diaz will get a day off behind the plate and will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter.