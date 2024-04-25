Blackmon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Padres.
He'll take a seat while the Padres and Rockies wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. With Blackmon on the bench along with Nolan Jones (back), Jake Cave and Hunter Goodman will occupy the corner-outfield spots, and catcher Elias Diaz will get a day off behind the plate and will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter.
More News
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Breather in nightcap•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Getting day off•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Getting day off Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Goes deep in win•
-
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Tallies three hits in loss•