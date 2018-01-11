Rusin agreed to a one-year, $1.287,500 million deal with Colorado on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.

Rusin will enter his fourth season on the Rockies after posting his best year to date in 2017. The southpaw accumulated a 2.65 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 71:19 K:BB in 85 innings of relief and will head into this upcoming season as a solid setup man that can go a couple innings if needed. With the club making it a priority to bolster the bullpen this offseason, Rusin may not be a late-inning guy, but should be a reliable presence for the Rockies yet again.