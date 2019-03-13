Rusin hasn't pitched in a Cactus League game since March 1 due to back pain, but he is hopeful that he will be ready for the start of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

He will throw a side session Wednesday, and as a reliever, he doesn't need to make more than a few appearances to get ready for the start of the season. Consider Rusin questionable for Opening Day.

More News
Our Latest Stories