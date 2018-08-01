Rusin (heel) tossed live batting practice Wednesday without any issue, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rusin was placed on the 10-day disabled list July 24 due to plantar fasciitis. Following his latest throwing session, he said his foot feels good, and if he can get through Thursday without any soreness, he'll embark on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque by the end of the week.

