Joe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports.

The righty-hitting Joe finds himself on the bench for his fourth consecutive contest, and his absence from the lineup against a lefty (Jose Quintana) suggests that Rockies manager Bud Black may not even view the 29-year-old as a short-side platoon bat at this point. Yonathan Daza, Elehuris Montero and Sam Hilliard should continue to benefit from more playing time while Joe's role is de-emphasized.