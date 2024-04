Joe went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two RBI in Monday's win over the Tigers.

Joe opened the Pirates scoring with an RBI infield single in the second inning. He added his second RBI in the fifth inning on a double to left field. The 31-year-old outfielder continues his scorching start to the season, slashing .324/.444/.541 with five doubles, one homer and nine RBI. Joe may also be rounding into a full-time player as he has started against three straight right-handed pitchers.