Joe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Oakland.

Joe tagged Alex Wood for a solo shot in the first inning, marking his third long ball in 100 plate appearances this season. He's on pace to exceed his career-high home run total of 11, which he achieved in 472 plate appearances last season. During his last five games, Joe is batting 6-for-19 (.316) with a pair of doubles and Tuesday's home run.