Joe went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Saturday against the Cubs.

Joe lifted a three-run home run in the third inning, his fourth long ball of the campaign. He's hit well overall this season which has helped him move from a short-side platoon role to a near everyday player. Joe has started eight of Pittsburgh's last 10 games, filling in for Rowdy Tellez at first base against lefties and Michael Taylor in the outfield against righties.