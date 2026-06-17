Mariners' Connor Joe: Summoned to big leagues

The Mariners recalled Joe from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Joe will rejoin the Mariners' active roster as a replacement for Curtis Washington, who was summoned from High-A Everett on an emergency basis to give the team another option in the outfield after Randy Arozarena (hamstring) went on the 10-day injured list. In addition to bolstering the Mariners' depth in the corner outfield while Arozarena is shelved, Joe could factor into the mix for playing time at first base while Josh Naylor (wrist) is day-to-day. Joe previously played in 18 games for Seattle earlier this season, slashing .182/.308/.333 with one home run and two stolen bases across 39 plate appearances.