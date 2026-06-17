Mariners' Connor Joe: Expected to be called up Wednesday

Joe is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Joe was scratched from Tacoma's lineup Tuesday as he prepares to return to the major-league roster after being sent down to Triple-A on May 22. The outfielder will help replace Randy Arozarena (hamstring) after Arozarena was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Joe has posted a .182 average with one home run, three RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases over 33 at-bats in 18 contests with Seattle so far this year.