Joe will start in right field and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Joe will be included in the lineup for the fifth game in a row, with the 31-year-old having made three starts at first base and two in right field. He should be a mainstay in the lineup against southpaws as a short-side platoon mate at first base for the lefty-hitting Rowdy Tellez, and Joe has made a strong case to see steady playing time against right-handed pitching as a corner outfielder. Joe enters Wednesday's contest with a team-best 131 wRC+ on the season, while Michael Taylor owns a 53 wRC+ and would seemingly be most at risk of moving out of a near-everyday role, despite being the Pirates' best defensive outfielder.