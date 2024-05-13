Joe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

Joe isn't quite an everyday player for the Pirates, but he's been one of the more productive hitters in a struggling lineup this season and is gradually starting to earn steadier playing time versus right-handed pitching. He'll take a seat against Brewers righty Colin Rea in the series opener in Milwaukee, however, as the Pirates trot out a starting outfield of Bryan Reynolds, Michael Taylor and Jack Suwinski from left to right. Meanwhile, Rowdy Tellez will draw the start at first base and Andrew McCutchen will serve as Pittsburgh's designated hitter.