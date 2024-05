Joe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Sunday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Joe spearheaded the Pirates' comeback effort, plating Oneil Cruz on a leadoff homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. However, his long ball wasn't enough, as Pittsburgh trailed by three entering the frame. Joe has gone yard in back-to-back games, bringing his season total up to five in 134 plate appearances.