Joe went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Brewers.

Joe returned to the lineup after sitting Monday and has started nine of Pittsburgh's 12 games in May. He's hit .294 with three home runs, seven runs scored and seven RBI in that span, and he lifted his sixth long ball of the season Monday. Joe should continue to get regular run at both first base and in right field as one of the Pirates' more productive hitters.