Joe went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two walks in Thursday's 7-4 win over Washington.

Joe didn't play Wednesday with the Nationals starting a right-hander, but he was back in the lineup one day later despite Pittsburgh facing another righty (Josiah Gray). That decision paid dividends for the Pirates when Joe launched a two-run homer in the fifth inning to give the team a 7-1 advantage. Joe also drew two free passes in the contest and has more walks (five) than strikeouts (four) this season. He's had a strong start to the campaign, slashing .346/.469/.615 with five extra-base hits, nine runs and seven RBI through 32 plate appearances.