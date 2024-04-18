Joe went 0-for-3 with a walk Wednesday against the Mets.

Joe got off to an excellent start to the season, which has helped him earn more playing time than expected while splitting time between right field and first base. He's been in the lineup for six of Pittsburgh's last seven games but has now gone just 4-for-22 in that span. Joe will likely need to turn things around quickly to maintain his playing time against righties, with Edward Olivares being his primary competition for plate appearances.