Rockies' David Dahl: Out against lefty

Dahl is not in the lineup Monday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Dahl will find a seat on the bench for Monday's series opener with a southpaw in Hyun-Jin Ryu starting for the Dodgers. Matt Holliday will start in left field and hit fifth in this one.

