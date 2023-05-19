site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' David Dahl: Activated and optioned
RotoWire Staff
Dahl was activated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A El Paso by the Padres on Thursday.
Dahl is recovered from his quad injury but will remain in El Paso for now and hope for a call-up. The 29-year-old was 1-for-9 at the plate during his short time with the Padres.
