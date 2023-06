Dahl signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Alex Freedman of the Oklahoma City Dodgers reports.

Dahl was designated for assignment by the Padres and later elected free agency earlier in June, and he will now join the Dodgers' farm system. The 29-year-old outfielder holds a .722 OPS in Triple-A this season and would have to be added to the 40-man roster before making another appearance in the majors.