Dahl elected free agency Wednesday after clearing waivers.

Rather than heading back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the Phillies designated him for assignment Tuesday, Dahl will look for an opportunity in another organization. The 30-year-old outfielder posted a 1.076 OPS over 43 games for Lehigh Valley earlier this season but struggled during his time in the big leagues with Philadelphia, slashing .207/.242/.397 with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate over 62 plate appearances.