The Phillies designated Dahl for assignment Tuesday.

After getting called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 3, Dahl appeared in 19 games and produced a .639 OPS with a 33.9 percent strikeout rate over 62 plate appearances during his time on the big-league roster. With all of Brandon Marsh, Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin) having since moved past their respective injuries, the Phillies no longer had room on the roster for Dahl.