The Phillies re-signed Dahl to a minor-league contract Monday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Dahl elected free agency earlier this month after the Phillies removed him from their 40-man roster, but he's returned to the organization on a new deal. The 30-year-old outfielder will report this week to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he's posted a 1.076 OPS this season.