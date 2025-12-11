site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: david-dahl-retires-from-professional-baseball | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
David Dahl: Retires from professional baseball
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Dahl announced his retirement from professional baseball on his X account Wednesday.
Dahl saw action in parts of seven major-league seasons, slashing .268/.313/.460 with 46 home runs. The 31-year-old made one All-Star team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Scott White
• 18 min read
Scott White
• 21 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read