Dahl is out of the lineup for Friday's game against Miami.

Dahl had been on the bench in two of the Phillies' previous three games, though each came against a left-handed pitcher. On Friday, righty Kyle Tyler will toe the rubber for Miami, but the lefty-hitting Dahl won't crack the starting nine. Whit Merrifield, Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh fill the outfield from left to right.