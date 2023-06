The Padres designated Dahl for assignment Tuesday.

With Adrian Morejon (elbow) returning from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Dahl will become the Padres' roster casualty. The 29-year-old outfielder is slashing .266/.347/.375 across 72 plate appearances in Triple-A this season and went 1-for-9 during a brief MLB stint at the beginning of the year.