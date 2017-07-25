Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

He has electric stuff when he's on, but in five big-league innings this season he has given up five runs on six hits and five walks, so more seasoning is likely needed against Triple-A hitters. Carlos Estevez was promoted as a corresponding move.

