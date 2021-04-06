site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockies-jairo-diaz-clears-waivers | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Clears waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Diaz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Colorado's alternate training site Monday.
Diaz failed to draw interest on waivers after being designated for assignment Thursday. He'll aim to stay sharp at Colorado's alternate training site until called upon by the big-league club.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read