Diaz agreed to a one-year contract to avoid arbitration with the Rockies on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old had a chance to secure the closer's role in 2020 and picked up three saves with a 1.35 ERA in his first seven appearances, but he posted a 10.80 ERA in 17 games the rest of the season. Still, Colorado decided to give the right-hander the chance to get back on track in 2021, avoiding arbitration in the process.