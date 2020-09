Diaz (1-2) took the loos against the Giants on Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits while registering only one out (via strikeout).

Diaz entered the contest in a 2-2 tie and immediately allowed the Giants to take the lead on an Alex Dickerson homer. The right-hander allowed two more hits prior to being pulled, and both runners came around to score after Diaz departed the game. Diaz had logged five straight scoreless appearances but still owns an unsightly 8.50 ERA on the campaign.