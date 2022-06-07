Diaz signed a contract Tuesday with the Gastonia Honey Hunters of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported in April that Diaz agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners, but that contract never ended up getting finalized. The 31-year-old will now head to the independent ranks to attempt to keep his career going, and if he impresses in his initial appearances with Gastonia, he should be able to land another minor-league deal with an organization.