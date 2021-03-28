Diaz allowed two hits and no walks while striking out one over one scoreless inning in Saturday's spring loss to the White Sox.

Diaz allowed three runs during his last outing, but he was able to keep the White Sox in check during the fourth inning Saturday. The right-hander has now posted a 10.24 ERA and 2.17 WHIP over 9.2 relief innings this spring. Diaz has recorded nine saves across the past two seasons but should serve as a setup man and late reliever in lower-leverage situations to begin the 2021 campaign.