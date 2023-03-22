Bird (oblique) allowed one hit in a scoreless inning of relief in Tuesday's 14-2 loss to the Rockies in Cactus League play.

Bird faced four batters in his spring debut, which had been delayed after he suffered a left oblique strain early in spring training. The injury initially seemed to put him in line to open the season on the injured list, but as a reliever who never threw more than 43 pitches in any of his 38 appearances in 2022, he probably won't require much time to build up. Per Thomas Harding of MLB.com, Bird is listed among the Rockies' available relievers for Wednesday's game against the Angels, but it's unclear if he'll be asked to pitch for the second day in a row. So long as Bird gets in one more appearance before spring training ends, he should be a good bet to break camp with the big club.