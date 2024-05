Bird could be in the mix for save opportunities this weekend in Pittsburgh after Colorado placed closer Justin Lawrence on the paternity list Friday.

Bird has one save and two holds in 13 outings this season, though he has an unimpressive 5.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB over 14.2 innings. Nick Mears could also be an option, but neither pitcher offers much fantasy upside since Lawrence should be back in a few days, plus the Rockies have just three saves as a team this season.