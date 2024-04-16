Bird (0-1) allowed one hit and one unearned run across 0.2 innings Monday against the Phillies.

Bird entered the game after other high-leverage options in the Rockies bullpen, most notably Justin Lawrence. With a runner starting the frame on second base, Bird got two quick outs before allowing a single that plated the game-winning run. The Rockies have shuffled reliever roles to begin the season, but Bird still has the only save for the team. It's unclear if he is truly in the mix for saves, as he has allowed at least one earned run in three of his nine appearances and has a 1.66 WHIP with just a 4:3 K:B across 9.2 innings.