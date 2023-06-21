Bird is slated to serve as the Rockies' starting pitcher in Wednesday's game against the Reds in Cincinnati, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Bird will get the starting nod Wednesday after the Rockies had to adjust their plans for the series finale in Cincinnati for a third time. Kyle Freeland was initially slated to take the hill Wednesday before being pushed back to the weekend after falling ill, and now Connor Seabold won't be able to start Wednesday as anticipated after picking up an arm injury. The Rockies recalled Karl Kauffmann from Triple-A Albuquerque, but he won't be able to arrive in Cincinnati in time for the game and isn't expected to be available in bulk relief, per Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com. As a result, the Rockies may be left with few choices other than to let Bird work as long as he can remain effective, even though he hasn't covered more than three innings in any of his 35 relief appearances on the season.