Bird did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two hits over two scoreless innings against Cincinnati. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Bird did his job Wednesday, hurling two shutout innings before being relieved by Karl Kauffmann to open the third. The right-hander allowed two hits but did not walk a batter for the fourth time in his last five appearances as the Rockies lost their eighth straight. His ERA now sits at 4.73 in June, though he has not allowed a run in three of his last four games in which he's taken the mound.