Bird is scheduled to serve as the Rockies' starting pitcher Monday in Washington in what is expected to be a bullpen day, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Bird tossed a 12-pitch inning Saturday and hasn't recorded more than six outs in any appearance since late April, so he's unlikely to work more than once through the Nationals batting order before bowing out of the contest. The Rockies haven't designated a primary pitcher to work behind Bird, but Triple-A Albuquerque starter Karl Kauffmann is on the taxi squad and could be activated ahead of Monday's contest to give Colorado some added length out of the bullpen.