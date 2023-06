Rockies manager Bud Black suggested Friday that Bird could work into the saves mix, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Black is seeking a replacement for Pierce Johnson, who officially lost his hold on the closer role after blowing another save chance Thursday against the Giants. Justin Lawrence is also said to be in the running for more ninth-inning opportunities. Bird, 27, has posted a sharp 3.05 ERA and 43:13 K:BB in 30 appearances (41.1 innings) this season with Colorado.