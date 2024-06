The Rockies reinstated Bird (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Monday.

Bird had been on the IL since May 19 due to right elbow inflammation. Over his three rehab appearances with Triple-A Albuquerque and the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Bird allowed one earned run while striking out five over three innings. The 28-year-old right-hander should settle into a middle-relief or setup role for the Rockies as the team begins a four-game series Monday against the Dodgers.