Nationals' Jake Bird: Summoned to big leagues

The Nationals recalled Bird from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

Bird will join the Washington bullpen as a replacement for left-hander Carson Palmquist, who was optioned to Triple-A following Saturday's 8-2 win. The Nationals are treating Sunday's series finale as a bullpen game, so Bird could be called upon to cover an inning or two once opening pitcher Brad Lord exits the contest. Acquired from the Yankees on Monday in a five-player trade, Bird will be making his Nationals debut when he gets into a game.