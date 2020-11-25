Hannah was traded from the Reds to the Rockies on Wednesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Hannah will reportedly be one of four players included in Wednesday's trade that is expected to involve two major-leaguers and two minor-leaguers. Hannah was the No. 50 overall pick in the 2018 draft and spent the 2019 season at the High-A level. During that time, he slashed .274/.339/.369 with 37 RBI and eight stolen bases. He was dealt from the Athletics to the Reds in July of 2019, and he'll now join yet another organization ahead of the 2021 season.