Bryant was Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com on the 10-day injured list by the Rockies on Wednesday, retroactive to April 14, with a lower-back strain, Patrick Lyons reports.

The Rockies gave Bryant a few days to recover to see if he was able to avoid the IL, but ultimately some additional down time is needed. Because the move is retroactive, Bryant will be eligible for activation on April 24. However, there's no word yet as to whether he'll have a chance to be ready at that time. Sean Bouchard has taken his spot on the Rockies' roster.