Bryant (back/ribs) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.

Bryant has now missed four straight starts as he deals with soreness in his right ribcage and back. The Rockies are off Thursday and have not yet indicated the injured list is possible for Bryant, so they're likely hoping he'll be ready for their homestand which begins Friday. Elehuris Montero is at first base, Michael Toglia is in right field and Elias Diaz will be the designated hitter Wednesday.